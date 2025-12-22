Calumet Exit: What a $7 Million Sell-Off Signals for a Struggling Energy Stock

Key Points

New York City-based Alta Fundamental Advisers sold 459,937 shares of Calumet in the third quarter.

The net position change from the previous period was $7.25 million.

The move marked a full exit from Calumet, with Alta reporting no shares held as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

New York City-based Alta Fundamental Advisers fully exited its position in Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the third quarter, reducing its holdings by 459,937 shares in a $7.25 million change, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated November 13, Alta Fundamental Advisers sold all 459,937 shares of Calumet held at the end of the previous quarter. The sale reduced the fund’s stake from a significant position, removing a holding that previously accounted for approximately 3.71% of its reportable assets under management.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:GCI: $46.1 million (22.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LILAK: $15.6 million (7.6% of AUM)

NYSE:BTU: $14.9 million (7.2% of AUM)

NYSE:ACHR: $12.8 million (6.2% of AUM)

NYSE:CC: $12.7 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Calumet were priced at $20.07, down nearly 2% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.05 billion Net Income (TTM) ($37.20 million) Price (as of Monday) $20.07 One-Year Price Change (2%)

Company Snapshot

Calumet offers specialty branded products, including solvents, waxes, lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, renewable fuels, and high-performance lubricants under brands such as Royal Purple and Bel-Ray.

The company generates revenue through manufacturing, formulating, and marketing specialty products and renewable fuels to industrial and consumer-facing markets in North America and internationally.

It serves industrial manufacturers, transportation and energy sectors, and retail consumers seeking specialty lubricants and renewable fuel solutions.

Calumet operates as a diversified specialty products and renewables manufacturer with a strong presence in both traditional and renewable energy markets. The company leverages integrated operations to deliver a broad portfolio of specialty chemicals and fuels, supported by established brands and a growing renewables segment. Its strategic focus on value-added products and innovation positions Calumet to address evolving customer needs across industrial and consumer markets.

Foolish Take

What makes this move matter for long-term investors isn’t the sale itself but the tension it exposes between fundamentals and patience. Calumet just delivered a headline-grabbing quarter, posting $313 million in net income and $92.5 million in adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes, driven by record margins in its Specialty Products segment and aggressive cost cuts. On paper, that looks like progress. In practice, it came alongside a business still carrying heavy leverage, volatile cash flows, and reliance on tax credits and renewables execution that remains ahead of full-scale delivery.



Alta Fundamental’s exit suggests the fund decided the risk-reward no longer justified a spot in a concentrated portfolio, especially when its remaining top holdings skew toward coal, metals, and communications assets with clearer near-term cash visibility. It seems Calumet was never a core compounder here. Instead, it was a turnaround bet layered into a portfolio already heavy on cyclical exposure.



The takeaway isn’t that Calumet’s strategy is necessarily broken -- even despite the stock’s multi-year downturn. It’s that the stock requires sustained execution, not just one strong quarter, to re-rate. Until renewable margins normalize and balance sheet risk recedes, volatility should be expected. Funds rotating out now are effectively saying they’d rather watch than wait.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Form 13F.

Liquidation: The process of selling all holdings in a particular asset or position, reducing its value to zero.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed to regulators, typically due to size or regulatory requirements.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held by an investor or fund in a company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Renewable fuels: Fuels produced from renewable resources, such as plant or animal materials, rather than fossil fuels.

Integrated operations: Business activities that combine multiple stages of production or supply chain within one company.

Value-added products: Goods enhanced through processing or innovation, increasing their value beyond basic raw materials.

Specialty products: Niche or customized products designed for specific industrial or consumer applications.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends USA Today. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.