CALUMET Earnings Preview: Recent $CLMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CALUMET ($CLMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $940,197,750 and earnings of -$0.74 per share.

CALUMET Insider Trading Activity

CALUMET insiders have traded $CLMT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER STRAUMINS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 312,861 shares for an estimated $6,498,732 .

. DANIEL L SHEETS sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377

DANIEL J SAJKOWSKI sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377

STEPHEN P MAWER sold 18,629 shares for an estimated $0

CALUMET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of CALUMET stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

