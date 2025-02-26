CALUMET Earnings Preview: Recent $CLMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CALUMET ($CLMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $940,197,750 and earnings of -$0.74 per share.
CALUMET Insider Trading Activity
CALUMET insiders have traded $CLMT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER STRAUMINS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 312,861 shares for an estimated $6,498,732.
- DANIEL L SHEETS sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377
- DANIEL J SAJKOWSKI sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377
- STEPHEN P MAWER sold 18,629 shares for an estimated $0
CALUMET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of CALUMET stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAMS ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 5,251,160 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,575,671
- KNOTT DAVID M JR removed 4,325,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,071,500
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 650,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,583,089
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 572,057 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,194,055
- GRIZZLYROCK CAPITAL, LLC removed 537,602 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,580,067
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 492,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,768,847
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 461,052 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,215,946
