Calumet Arm Gets $1.44B Federal Loan for Renewable Fuels Push

Calumet, Inc. CLMT stock has gained almost 3% since the company made an announcement on Oct.16 that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) had awarded its subsidiary, Montana Renewables, a $1.44 billion loan guarantee.

The funds received by Montana Renewables LLC will not only help the expansion of the company’s renewable fuel facility but also position it as the world’s largest producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Additionally, the fund will allow the company to expand its present production capacity of 140 million gallons to 350 million gallons per year.

Benefits of the Company’s Fuel Facility Expansion

The expansion project will bring several benefits. An economic study suggested that the project will generate employment in the local region, help generate revenues and enhance infrastructure development.

The company’s MaxSAF plan aligns with the United States’ national interest to reduce carbon emissions and adopt sustainable alternatives; therefore, this project will directly replace fossil jets and diesel in the aviation industry and produce more renewable fuels for sustainable development.

Future Projections

The loan is distributed in two parts, whereby the first part of $778 million is expected to close in Q4 2024 and the balance amount to be disbursed from the beginning of construction in 2025 till completion in 2028. The company expects to execute the project through a series of individual projects, like a second renewable fuel reactor, increased hydrogen production and other site enhancements.

The loan is based on a conditional commitment framework. It is supposed to havea tenure of 15 years and will be accompanied by an interest rate. The company will also be required to make an equity investment of $150 million at the initial closing.

