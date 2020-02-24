Caltex Australia's full-year profit slumps over 38%

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia CTX.AX reported a more than 38% fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, as it struggled with weakness in refining margins amid volatile crude prices.

The refiner, which also runs petrol stations along with convenience stores, said its full-year net profit on a "replacement cost" basis was A$344 million ($227.97 million), which was near the midpoint of its own forecast of between A$320 million and A$360 million.

It posted underlying net earnings of A$558 million last year.

The company also announced a fully franked dividend of 51 Australian cents per share for the second half of fiscal 2019.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.