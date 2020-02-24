US Markets

Caltex Australia's full-year profit slumps over 38%

Contributors
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Takeover target Caltex Australia reported a more than 38% fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, as it struggled with weakness in refining margins amid volatile crude prices.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia CTX.AX reported a more than 38% fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, as it struggled with weakness in refining margins amid volatile crude prices.

The refiner, which also runs petrol stations along with convenience stores, said its full-year net profit on a "replacement cost" basis was A$344 million ($227.97 million), which was near the midpoint of its own forecast of between A$320 million and A$360 million.

It posted underlying net earnings of A$558 million last year.

The company also announced a fully franked dividend of 51 Australian cents per share for the second half of fiscal 2019.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular