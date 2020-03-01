US Markets

Caltex Australia says EG Group offer undervalues co, but open to talks

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Caltex Australia Ltd said on Monday that the A$3.9 billion-plus ($2.61 billion) proposal from Britain's EG Group undervalued the company but that it was open to more talks for a potential transaction.

EG Group made the offer last month, including A$3.9 billion in cash and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex's remaining assets.

The offer came just days after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's ATDb.TO twice-improved A$8.80 billion bid.

Last Tuesday, Caltex Australia named Chief Financial Officer Matthew Halliday an interim chief executive - as it evaluates the two proposals.

The takeover tussle comes as Caltex works to boost margins from its refining business and its fuel and convenience store businesses, while planning a public listing of a property trust with around 250 of its petrol station sites.

EG Group was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

