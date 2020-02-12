US Markets

Caltex Australia says Couche-Tard raises offer to $5.9 bln

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Takeover target Caltex Australia said on Thursday Alimentation Couche-Tard sweetened its offer to A$8.80 billion ($5.93 billion) for the convenience store operator.

Canada's Couche-Tard new offer is A$35.25 cash per share, up from its previous offer of A$34.5 a share.

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

