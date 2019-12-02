US Markets

Caltex Australia says Couche-Tard offer undervalues it

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Caltex Australia on Tuesday said a takeover proposal from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc undervalues it.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia CTX.AX on Tuesday said a takeover proposal from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO undervalues it.

However, the board of the Australian petrol pump and convenience store operator has offered to provide Couche-Tard with selected non-public information to allow it to formulate a revised proposal, it said.

Couche-Tard last week sweetened its approach with a A$8.61 billion ($5.84 billion) offer, with the indicative A$34.50 a share proposal representing a nearly 16% premium to Caltex's then previous closing price. It was 7% higher than the first offer of A$32 per share.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular