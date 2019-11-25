US Markets

Caltex Australia receives unsolicited takeover bid for $5.84 billion

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Caltex Australia Ltd on Tuesday confirmed it has received a revised unsolicited takeover bid from Canadian firm Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc for A$8.61 billion ($5.84 billion).

The offer of A$34.50 per share represents a premium of 15.8% as of last close which comes after an earlier bid of A$32.00 per share which Caltex had rejected.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

