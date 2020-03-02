Caltex Australia Offers To Discuss Further With EG For Potential Deal

(RTTNews) - Caltex Australia Limited (CTX.AX, CTXAF.PK) announced that the non-binding, indicative and conditional takeover proposal it received from EG Group Limited undervalues the company and does not represent compelling value for its shareholders.

However, Caltex has offered to engage further with EG in relation to a potential transaction, as its Board considers that it is in the interests of shareholders to engage further with EG.

Caltex on February 19 said that it received the proposal from EG Group to acquire all of the shares in Caltex through a scheme of arrangement.

Caltex now said its Board has carefully considered the EG Proposal, including taking into account the associated risks, costs and complexities. The Caltex Board has obtained advice from its financial and legal advisers and has also considered feedback from shareholders.

The company added that there is no certainty that the discussions between Caltex and EG will result in a superior proposal or a binding proposal.

In Australia, Caltex shares were trading at A$31.95, down 2.29 percent.

