Caltex Australia inks confidentiality deal with Couche-Tard in hopes of higher offer

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia CTX.AX said on Thursday it entered a confidentiality agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO to provide selected non-public information in the hopes that the Canadian firm will raise its takeover offer

The agreement comes at a time where interest for the Australian petrol pump and convenience store operator is building from a number of parties, including UK-based EG Group.

Caltex had earlier rejected a A$8.6 billion ($5.94 billion) offer in November from Couche-Tard at A$34.50 per share, saying the offer undervalued the company.

($1 = 1.4484 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.