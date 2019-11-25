Caltex Australia gets $5.8 bln indicative takeover offer from Canadian firm

US Markets

Caltex Australia Ltd on Tuesday confirmed it has received a revised unsolicited indicative takeover offer from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc for A$8.61 billion ($5.8 billion).

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd CTX.AX on Tuesday confirmed it has received a revised unsolicited indicative takeover offer from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO for A$8.61 billion ($5.8 billion).

The offer of A$34.50 a share represents a premium of 15.8% as of last close, and comes after an earlier bid of A$32.00 a share which Caltex rejected as inadequate.

The company said on Monday that it intended to launch an initial public offering of a 49% stake in convenience retail freehold sites in a bid to release significant capital, sending its shares to an over one-year peak.

Caltex said the IPO was not related to the proposal.

The two companies were at the preliminary stage of discussions, it added.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

