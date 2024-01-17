CalTech's SSPD-1: Year-Long Mission Unveils Wireless Space Power Breakthrough, Harnessing The Sun Across Cosmos

In significant space solar power technology development, CalTech‘s Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) has successfully completed its first year-long space mission. The project has made strides in the pursuit of viable space solar power, demonstrating the potential to transmit power wirelessly in space, among other breakthroughs.

What Happened: As reported by Solar Daily, SSPD-1 was launched a year ago and focused on three research areas crucial for realizing solar power in space. The project, spearheaded by professors Harry Atwater, Ali Hajimiri, and Sergio Pellegrino, managed to test wireless power transmission in space, evaluate the efficiency and longevity of various types of solar cells in space, and trial a lightweight, deployable structure for accommodating solar cells and power transmitters.

Even with unexpected challenges during deployment, the mission successfully tested and validated these technologies. The wrap-up of SSPD-1 signifies a crucial milestone for a project that has been in progress for over ten years and has garnered global interest. “This critical mission demonstrated that [space solar power] should be an achievable future,” commented Caltech President Thomas F. Rosenbaum.

The mission consisted of three main experiments, DOLCE, ALBA, and MAPLE, each focusing on a different technology. DOLCE exhibited the unique architecture of a scalable modular spacecraft; ALBA assessed 32 different types of photovoltaic (PV) cells for robustness in harsh space conditions, while MAPLE proved the feasibility of wireless power transmission at a distance in space.

With the mission now wrapped up, engineers are leveraging the collected data and experiences to propel the future of space solar power. The testbed’s triumphs and lessons are anticipated to influence future space solar power array designs significantly.

Why It Matters: The successful completion of SSPD-1’s mission adds a new chapter to the exploration of space-based solar power. The ability to transmit power wirelessly in space could revolutionize space exploration and satellite technology, reducing the dependence on onboard power sources and potentially enabling longer and more ambitious missions. Furthermore, the data gathered from the mission could lead to improvements in the design and efficiency of space-based solar power arrays, paving the way for a future where space solar power could supplement terrestrial energy sources.

Photo by Andrei Armiagov on Shutterstock

