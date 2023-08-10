News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Caltech reaches 'potential settlement' in Apple, Broadcom patent case

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 10, 2023 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The California Institute of Technology has reached a "potential settlement" in a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit against Apple AAPL.O and Broadcom AVGO.O over Wi-Fi chips, according to a Thursday filing in federal court.

Caltech previously won a verdict of more than $1.1 billion from Apple and Broadcom in the case that was later overturned.

The potential settlement was disclosed in a court document filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles without further details following a telephone conference. It was unclear if the agreement involved both Apple and Broadcom.

Representatives for Caltech, Apple and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The court ordered the parties to file a joint status report by Aug. 18.

Pasadena, California-based Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom in 2016, alleging that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other Apple devices using Broadcom chips infringed its wireless-communication patents. A jury ordered Apple to pay $837.8 million and Broadcom to pay $270.2 million in patent-infringement damages in 2020.

A U.S. appeals court overturned the award last year and ordered a new trial on damages, finding the amount was "legally unsupportable." A trial that had been scheduled to begin in June 2023 was postponed indefinitely in May.

Caltech told a Texas federal court on Tuesday that it had settled a related lawsuit against Samsung 005930.KS. The university has also sued Microsoft MSFT.O, Dell DELL.N and HP HPQ.N over its Wi-Fi patents in cases that are pending.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by David Bario and Leslie Adler)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AVGO
MSFT
DELL
HPQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.