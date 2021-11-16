CalPERS playbook will create new silver linings

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to fix headline.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CalPERS’ mission is to ensure a comfortable retirement for its 2 million members. In doing so, it will help elite financiers enjoy the high life into their dotage too.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System voted on Monday https://www.calpers.ca.gov/page/newsroom/CalPERS-news/2021/CalPERS-board-new-asset-allocation-keeps-discount-rate-at-six-point-eight-percent to juice up its $495 billion of assets, adding more private equity investments and a shade more leverage. The shift is pretty mild: CalPERS is only planning to borrow the equivalent of 5% of its assets, where in theory it can go to 20%. Former investment chief Ben Meng https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/CalPERS-cio-was-too-careless-to-be-so-bold flagged last year that the fund may need to add more private equity-style investments to the pot to keep returns up to scratch.

Higher returns, though, come with higher fees. CalPERS isn’t the only one allocating more funds to alternative investment managers like Blackstone https://s23.q4cdn.com/714267708/files/doc_financials/2021/q3/Blackstone3Q21EarningsPressRelease.pdf, which extract generous payouts for their services. Blackstone’s annualized management and advisory revenue rose 24% in the last reported quarter. Rival KKR’s https://ir.kkr.com/app/uploads/2021/11/KKR-Q321-Earnings-Release.pdf increased by 42%. California’s public-sector employees may benefit from CalPERS’ new approach to risk, but some private-sector folks will make out nicely too. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

New York divorce reunites priciest art with buyers

Swiss join Europe’s SPAC ride in slow lane

Jamie Dimon’s Hong Kong trip cuts both ways

Cosmetics M&A at a cruelty-free price

Philips sleep disorder faces a mounting bill

(Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.