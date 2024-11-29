The Calmer Co. Shows Strong Shareholder Support

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX:CCO) successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company, which focuses on natural products for relaxation and sleep aid, continues to expand its presence in international markets including the USA and Australia. This development may interest investors looking for opportunities in the health and wellness sector.

