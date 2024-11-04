News & Insights

Stocks

The Calmer Co Reshuffles Leadership for Growth

November 04, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced significant changes in its management structure, including the appointment of John Homewood as the new Non-Executive Chairman and a reshuffle to focus on sales growth in the USA and Australia. Founder Zane Yoshida will assume the CEO role, aiming to expand the company’s retail and eCommerce presence. These strategic moves are expected to streamline operations and drive revenue growth as the company targets a more aggressive market approach.

For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.