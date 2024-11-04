The Calmer Co Reshuffles Leadership for Growth

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced significant changes in its management structure, including the appointment of John Homewood as the new Non-Executive Chairman and a reshuffle to focus on sales growth in the USA and Australia. Founder Zane Yoshida will assume the CEO role, aiming to expand the company’s retail and eCommerce presence. These strategic moves are expected to streamline operations and drive revenue growth as the company targets a more aggressive market approach.

For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.