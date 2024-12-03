News & Insights

Calmer Co. Raises $1.8M for Global Kava Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

Calmer Co. International Limited successfully raised $1.8 million through an oversubscribed placement to fund the acquisition and expansion of its Navua facility in Fiji. The strong demand from both overseas institutional investors and existing shareholders highlights growing confidence in the company’s vision to lead the global kava market. This funding will enable the company to double its production capacity by early 2025.

