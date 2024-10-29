The Calmer Co Plans Major Securities Issue

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced a proposed issue of 22.5 million securities, scheduled for December 6, 2024. This move could present new opportunities for investors interested in the company’s growth prospects. The securities are set to be listed on the ASX, enhancing their accessibility to the market.

