The Calmer Co Plans Key AGM with Vital Votes

The Calmer Co International Limited is holding its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss key business resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial in shaping the company’s future strategies. The agenda also includes ratifying a previous share issue, offering insights into the company’s financial and governance plans.

