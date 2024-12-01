News & Insights

The Calmer Co Pauses Trading for Capital Raise

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited, trading as CCO on the ASX, has announced a trading halt as it prepares to release details on an upcoming capital raise. This strategic move is designed to ensure investors are informed before trading resumes. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 4, 2024.

