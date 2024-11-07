The Calmer Co International Limited Announces ASX Quotation

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced the quotation of 3 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, highlighting a potential opportunity for investors interested in the company’s growth. This move is part of their strategic financial initiatives, aiming to boost liquidity and market presence.

