The Calmer Co Director Increases Stake in Shares

December 04, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced a change in director John Homewood’s indirect interest in company securities. Homewood Venture Capital Pty Ltd, which he directs, acquired an additional 10 million fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade, raising its total holdings to 110 million shares. This move could signal strategic positioning within the company’s stock holdings.

