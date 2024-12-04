The Calmer Co Director Increases Stake in Shares

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced a change in director John Homewood’s indirect interest in company securities. Homewood Venture Capital Pty Ltd, which he directs, acquired an additional 10 million fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade, raising its total holdings to 110 million shares. This move could signal strategic positioning within the company’s stock holdings.

