Calmer Co Announces New Securities Issue Plan

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced a proposed issue of over 11 million ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance set for December 6, 2024. This move is an effort to raise capital, potentially signaling growth or strategic investments for the company. Investors and market watchers may find this development an interesting opportunity to track.

