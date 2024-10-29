The Calmer Co Announces New Securities Issuance

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including bonus options and performance rights, set for December 6, 2024. This new issuance could attract interest from investors looking for potential growth opportunities in the company’s stock. The securities will be offered under the ASX listing rules, indicating a possible expansion in the company’s financial activities.

