The Calmer Co Announces Major Securities Issuance

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced the issuance of 40 million securities, including 10 million ordinary shares and 30 million unquoted options, which will be exercisable at $0.006 and expire in June 2026. This strategic move is aimed at leveraging market opportunities and is set for completion by December 6, 2024. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

