News & Insights

Stocks

The Calmer Co Announces Major Securities Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co International Limited has announced the issuance of 40 million securities, including 10 million ordinary shares and 30 million unquoted options, which will be exercisable at $0.006 and expire in June 2026. This strategic move is aimed at leveraging market opportunities and is set for completion by December 6, 2024. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.