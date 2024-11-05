The Calmer Co. Achieves Record Revenue Growth

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co. International Limited has reported a record-breaking October with over $860,000 in revenue, translating to an annualized rate of more than $10 million AUD. This impressive growth was driven by strong eCommerce sales in both the Amazon USA and Australian Shopify channels, with new product launches contributing to this success. As the company enters the peak consumer spending period, it anticipates further growth with its new product lines.

