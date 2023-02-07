Calm Waters Partnership Cuts Stake in Asure Software (ASUR)

Fintel reports that Calm Waters Partnership has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.96MM shares of Asure Software Inc (ASUR). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.07MM shares and 4.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.77% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from its latest reported closing price of $10.98.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is $102MM, an increase of 16.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASUR is 0.2254%, an increase of 1.0694%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 14,331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,470,624 shares representing 17.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407,915 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 3.03% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,554,767 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396,802 shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,271,034 shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371,034 shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 950,335 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976,929 shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 7.26% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 880,196 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839,409 shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

