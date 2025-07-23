$CALM stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CALM stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $150,657,636 of trading volume.

$CALM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CALM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CALM stock page ):

$CALM insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADOLPHUS B BAKER (Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,287,616 shares for an estimated $116,658,009.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CALM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $CALM stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CALM Government Contracts

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CALM Data Alerts

We have seen $1,801,209 of award payments to $CALM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CALM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CALM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CALM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Pooran Sharma from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $108.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Benjamin Mayhew from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025

You can track data on $CALM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.