$CALM stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CALM stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $150,657,636 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CALM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CALM stock page):
$CALM Insider Trading Activity
$CALM insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADOLPHUS B BAKER (Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,287,616 shares for an estimated $116,658,009.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CALM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $CALM stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 790,125 shares (-64.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,822,362
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 607,970 shares (+1119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,264,473
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 551,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,146,439
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 505,003 shares (+1634.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,904,772
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 375,604 shares (+336.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,142,403
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 301,209 shares (+594.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,379,898
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 230,969 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,995,082
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $CALM Data Alerts
Sign Up
$CALM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,801,209 of award payments to $CALM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030674/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $311,673
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030678/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $311,142
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010242/4100030677/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $306,796
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010537/4100031687/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $162,505
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010537/4100031685/EGGS 15 DOZEN: $162,499
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$CALM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CALM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CALM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Pooran Sharma from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $108.0 on 07/15/2025
- Benjamin Mayhew from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025
You can track data on $CALM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.