Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Callon Petroleum Company CPE reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44. The bottom line, however, surged from earnings of $2.66 per share reported a year ago.

Operating revenues of $704 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $617 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $692 million.

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by higher lease operating costs. This was offset partially by increased realized oil equivalent prices.

Production

In the fourth quarter, CPE’s net production volumes averaged 106,287 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), down from the year-ago period’s 112,365 Boe/d. Production volumes increased in the Permian Basin, while the same in Eagle Ford declined from the year-ago quarter. Of the total fourth-quarter production, 62% was oil.

Callon’s oil production in the quarter was 6,092 thousand barrels (MBbls), down from the year-ago level of 6,566 MBbls. Natural gas production decreased to 10,543 million cubic feet (MMcf) from 11,273 MMcf. However, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production in the quarter under review was 1,930 MBbls, up from the year-ago figure of 1,893 MBbls.

Price Realizations (Without the Impacts of Cash-Settled Derivatives)

The average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was $62.00. The figure increased from the year-ago quarter’s $61.22 a barrel. The average realized price for oil was $84.33 per barrel compared with $77.13 a year ago. The average realized price for natural gas was $4.06 per thousand cubic feet, down from $5.03. The average realized price per barrel for NGLs was $25.79, lower than the year-ago level of $36.86.

Total Expenses

Callon’s total operating expenses of $380.4 million increased from the year-ago level of $327.8 million.

Total lease operating costs increased to $74.1 million from the year-ago level of $73.5 million. Also, the company’s per-unit lease operating expenses increased to $7.58 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) in the reported quarter from $7.11 a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $238.8 million. Callon generated an adjusted free cash flow of $165.3 million, up from $123.6 million a year ago.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s total cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.4 million. The long-term debt totaled $2,241.3 million.

