Callon (CPE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Callon Petroleum (CPE) reported revenue of $619.3 million, down 25.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $4.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $573.43 million, representing a surprise of +8.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Callon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total daily production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 101,741 BOE/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 101,650.4 BOE/D.

: 101,741 BOE/D versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 101,650.4 BOE/D. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total natural gas : $2.14 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.95 per thousand cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.14 per thousand cubic feet versus $1.95 per thousand cubic feet estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total NGL : $22.4 per barrel versus $22.16 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average.

: $22.4 per barrel versus $22.16 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total oil : $82.18 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.46 per barrel.

: $82.18 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.46 per barrel. Total production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 9,361 MBOE versus 9,282.58 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.

: 9,361 MBOE versus 9,282.58 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average. Production - Total oil : 5,338 MBBL compared to the 5,516.01 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,338 MBBL compared to the 5,516.01 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Total natural gas : 11,688 Mcf compared to the 10,805.43 Mcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 11,688 Mcf compared to the 10,805.43 Mcf average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Total NGLs : 2,075 MBBL versus 1,961.27 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,075 MBBL versus 1,961.27 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $46.49 million compared to the $43.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.2% year over year.

: $46.49 million compared to the $43.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.2% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas : $25.05 million compared to the $20.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69.1% year over year.

: $25.05 million compared to the $20.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -69.1% year over year. Revenues- Oil : $438.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.8%.

: $438.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.8%. Revenues- Sales of purchased oil and gas: $109.10 million versus $81.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

Shares of Callon have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

