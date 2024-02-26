Callon (CPE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Callon Petroleum (CPE) reported $601.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $3.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563.3 million, representing a surprise of +6.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Callon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total daily production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 103,426 BOE/D compared to the 101,488.8 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 103,426 BOE/D compared to the 101,488.8 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total oil : $79.05 per barrel versus $81.91 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average.

: $79.05 per barrel versus $81.91 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total NGL : $20.94 per barrel versus $22.57 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average.

: $20.94 per barrel versus $22.57 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total natural gas : $1.6 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.17 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.6 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.17 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Total production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 9,515 MBOE compared to the 9,308.4 MBOE average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9,515 MBOE compared to the 9,308.4 MBOE average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Total oil : 5,402 MBBL versus 5,279.85 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5,402 MBBL versus 5,279.85 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Total natural gas : 12,096 Mcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11,654.19 Mcf.

: 12,096 Mcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11,654.19 Mcf. Production - Total NGLs : 2,097 MBBL compared to the 2,088.41 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,097 MBBL compared to the 2,088.41 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oil : $427.03 million compared to the $430.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.

: $427.03 million compared to the $430.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $43.92 million compared to the $46.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.

: $43.92 million compared to the $46.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas : $19.41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%.

: $19.41 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Revenues- Sales of purchased oil and gas: $110.99 million compared to the $86.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

Shares of Callon have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.