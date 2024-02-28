Callon (CPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Callon Petroleum Company CPE reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. The bottom line declined from the $3.36 reported a year ago.

Operating revenues of $601.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563 million. However, the top line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $704.2 million.

The weak quarterly earnings were driven by lower realized oil equivalent prices and production volumes.

Production

In the fourth quarter, CPE’s net production volume was 103,426 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (Boe/d), down from the year-ago period’s 106,287 Boe/d. Our projection for the same was pinned at 101,554 Boe/d. Production volume increased year over year in the Permian Basin. Of the total fourth-quarter production, 57% was oil.

Callon’s oil production in the quarter totaled 5,402 thousand barrels (MBbls), down from the year-ago level of 6,092 MBbls. The figure beat our estimate of 5,272 MBbls.

Natural gas production increased to 12,096 million cubic feet (MMcf) from 10,543 MMcf reported in the year-ago quarter and beat our estimate of 11,608 MMcf.

Also, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production in the quarter under review totaled 2,097 MBbls, up from the year-ago figure of 1,930 MBbls. The metric slightly lagged our projection of 2,136.1 MBbls.

Price Realizations (Without Cash-Settled Derivative Impacts)

The average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent was $51.54. The figure declined from the year-ago quarter’s $62 and missed our estimate of $53.42.

The average realized price for oil was $79.05 per barrel compared with $84.33 a year ago. The average realized price per barrel for NGLs was $20.94, lower than the year-ago level of $25.79. The figure missed our estimate of $23.18.

The average realized price for natural gas was $1.60 per thousand cubic feet, down from $4.06 a year ago.

Total Expenses

Callon’s total operating expenses of $419.8 million increased from the year-ago level of $399.7 million.

Total lease operating costs increased to $77.9 million from the prior-year figure of $74.1 million. The company’s per-unit lease operating expenses increased to $8.19 per barrel of oil equivalent from $7.58 a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the reported quarter amounted to $170.5 million. Callon generated an adjusted free cash flow of $120.2 million, significantly down from $165 million a year ago.

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s total cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.3 million. The long-term debt totaled $1.9 billion.

