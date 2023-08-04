Callon (CPE) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Reiterates Production View

Callon Petroleum Company CPE reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. The bottom line significantly declined from the $3.11 reported a year ago.

Operating revenues of $562.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542 million. However, the top line declined from the year-ago quarter’s $913.6 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher oil-equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower realized oil-equivalent prices and higher expenses.

Production

In the second quarter, CPE’s net production volumes averaged 106,948 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (Boe/d), up from the year-ago period’s 100,685 Boe/d. The metric is almost in line with our projection figure. Production volumes increased in the Permian Basin, while the same in Eagle Ford declined from the year-ago quarter. Of the total second-quarter production, 59% was oil.

Callon’s oil production in the quarter was 5,737 thousand barrels (MBbls), up from the year-ago level of 5,589 MBbls.

Natural gas production increased to 11,701 million cubic feet (MMcf) from 10,312 MMcf and also beat out estimate of 11,171 MMcf.

Also, natural gas liquids (NGLs) production in the quarter under review was 2,045 MBbls, up from the year-ago figure of 1,854 MBbls. The metric is also above our projection of 2,005 MBbls.

Price Realizations (Without Cash-Settled Derivative Impacts)

The average realized price per barrel of oil-equivalent was $49. The figure declined from the year-ago quarter’s $82.98. The average realized price for oil was $73.52 per barrel compared with $110.90 a year ago. The average realized price per barrel for NGLs was $19.87, lower than the year-ago level of $40.74.

The average realized price for natural gas was $1.23 per thousand cubic feet, down from $6.29. The metric is also below our projection of $1.86 per thousand cubic feet.

Total Expenses

Callon’s total operating expenses of $785 million significantly increased from the year-ago level of $435 million. The metric is also above our projection of $413.6 million.

Total lease operating costs increased to $76.8 million from the year-ago level of $73 million. The company’s per-unit lease operating expenses declined to $7.89 per barrel of oil equivalent in the reported quarter from $7.96 a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $293.7 million. Callon generated an adjusted free cash flow of $12.3 million, significantly down from $125.2 million a year ago.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s total cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.7 million. The long-term debt totaled $2,268.1 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter, Callon expects to produce 100-103 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MBoe/d), including oil volumes of 60-62 MBbls/d. The company gave an operational capital budget of $250-$275 million for the third quarter.

For 2023, the company’s production and capital expenditure guidance is unchanged.

