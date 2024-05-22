Callinex Mines Sets Bold 2024 Exploration Goals

Callinex Mines (TSE:CNX) has released an update.

Callinex Mines Inc. has announced ambitious exploration targets for 2024 at their wholly-owned Pine Bay Project, aiming to expand the high-grade copper resource base in the Flin Flon Mining District of Manitoba. The exploration will focus on the Descendent discovery with step-out drilling, alongside testing new target areas Poseidon and Ra, identified through magnetotelluric (MT) survey data. The company’s exploration strategy is underpinned by multidisciplinary data, including geology, geophysics, and geochemistry, to potentially uncover high-grade copper deposits closer to the surface.

