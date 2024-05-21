News & Insights

Callinex Mines Expands Pine Bay Project

May 21, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Callinex Mines (TSE:CNX) has released an update.

Callinex Mines Inc. has expanded its Pine Bay Project to over 11,859 hectares by acquiring the Alberts Lake Project and additional land, consolidating the largest felsic volcanic rock package in Manitoba’s Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, known for hosting significant copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. This strategic move positions Callinex to leverage its exploration expertise in an area with historic VMS occurrences and limited past drilling, offering potential for new high-grade copper and gold discoveries.

