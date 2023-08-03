Callinex Mines (CLLXF) Price Target Decreased by 12.75% to 4.62

The average one-year price target for Callinex Mines (OTC:CLLXF) has been revised to 4.62 / share. This is an decrease of 12.75% from the prior estimate of 5.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.82 to a high of 5.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.48% from the latest reported closing price of 2.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callinex Mines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLXF is 0.00%, an increase of 187,094.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

S.A. Mason holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

