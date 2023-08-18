News & Insights

Markets
CALT

Calliditas: SNDA For TARPEYO Granted Priority Review By FDA

August 18, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the submission for the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for TARPEYO delayed release capsules and granted Priority Review. The sNDA is based on the full data set from the Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical trial. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date is 20 December 2023.

TARPEYO is currently approved under accelerated approval to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.