Markets
CALT

Calliditas To Work With Viatris To Bring Nefecon To Japanese Patients

December 13, 2022 — 03:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) has entered into a license agreement with Viatris, through its Global Healthcare Gateway, to bring Nefecon, a specialty IgAN therapy to patients in Japan. Nefecon is a specialty drug recently approved in Europe and the US for the treatment of the chronic autoimmune kidney disease Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy or IgAN.

"We look forward to working in close collaboration to pursue a Japanese marketing authorization with the goal of bringing the first ever medication designed specifically to target the origin of the disease to Japanese IgAN patients as soon as possible," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas.

Calliditas is entitled receive an initial upfront payment of $20 million upon signing and up to an additional $80 million in pre-defined development and commercialization milestones. Viatris will also pay mid-teens percentage royalties on net sales.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALT
VTRS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.