News & Insights

Markets
CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics: Everest Gets Approval For Nefecon In Macau - Quick Facts

October 27, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced that its commercial partner Everest Medicines received approval for Nefecon from the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region, China. The approval for Nefecon is for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults at risk of disease progression.

In 2019, Calliditas and Everest Medicines entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Calliditas' product candidate in Greater China and Singapore. The NDA for Nefecon in mainland China is under Priority Review.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.