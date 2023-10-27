Calliditas Therapeutics: Everest Gets Approval For Nefecon In Macau - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced that its commercial partner Everest Medicines received approval for Nefecon from the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region, China. The approval for Nefecon is for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults at risk of disease progression.

In 2019, Calliditas and Everest Medicines entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize Calliditas' product candidate in Greater China and Singapore. The NDA for Nefecon in mainland China is under Priority Review.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.