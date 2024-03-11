Calliditas Therapeutics Receives Seven More Years Of Market Exclusivity For Nefecon In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Everest Medicines' licensing partner Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug exclusivity period of seven years for Nefecon, expiring in December 2030 based on Calliditas obtaining full approval with a new indication for this drug product in December 2023.

Following full approval in December 2023, Nefecon is indicated "to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression".

The exclusivity period reflects the new indication covering all adult patients with primary IgAN at risk of disease progression based on a confirmed reduction of kidney loss reflecting a clinical benefit on kidney function for adult patients with primary IgAN.

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety granted Orphan Drug Designation status for Nefecon in November 2022.

