Calliditas Therapeutics Q1 2024 Financial Surge

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) has released an update.

Calliditas Therapeutics reported strong financial results for Q1 2024, with net sales reaching SEK 295.5 million, driven by the robust performance of their TARPEYO® product sales. Despite an operating loss, the company saw a 27% increase in enrollments over the previous quarter and is expecting continued revenue growth with estimated sales for their Nefecon franchise to hit USD 150-180 million by year-end. Noteworthy developments include the USPTO issuing a patent for TARPEYO, granting product protection until 2043, and the FDA’s orphan drug exclusivity until December 2030.

