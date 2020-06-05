Calliditas Therapeutics, a Swedish biotech developing therapies for orphan kidney and liver diseases, raised $90 million in an upsized IPO by offering 4.6 million ADS equivalents at $19.50 per ADS. It originally planned to raise $75 million by offering 3.8 million ADS equivalents. Its last close on the Nasdaq Stockholm (CALTX) was SEK 93.90 per common share, or $20.40 per ADS ($1 = SEK 9.2047). Calliditas now commands a fully diluted market value of $467 million.



Calliditas Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CALT. Citi, Jefferies and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Calliditas Therapeutics prices upsized US IPO at $19.50 per ADS, at slight discount to Stockholm listing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.