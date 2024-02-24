Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) Price Target Increased by 5.27% to 42.86

The average one-year price target for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NasdaqGS:CALT) has been revised to 42.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 40.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.20 to a high of 60.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.06% from the latest reported closing price of 20.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALT is 0.03%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 1,348K shares. The put/call ratio of CALT is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 750K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 205K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALT by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 51K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 79.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALT by 37.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALT by 58.17% over the last quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB Background Information

Calliditas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

