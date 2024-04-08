Calliditas Gets Notice Of Allowance For U.S. Patent Application Covering Setanaxib To Treat Cancer

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced Monday that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO for patent application covering setanaxib in cancer treatment.

The patent application no. 16/760,910 is entitled "Use of NOX Inhibitors for Treatment of Cancer".

The company noted that the Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

The allowed claims cover a method of treating a solid tumor presenting resistance to PD-1 inhibitor immunotherapy by administering setanaxib in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor.

The patent, when issued, will have an anticipated expiration date in 2038.

CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander said, "This is a significant value enhancing event for the global setanaxib franchise and we are delighted that we are able to expand product protection for setanaxib in the important area of oncology."

Calliditas said it has corresponding applications in several additional territories around the world, including a pending patent application in Europe.

