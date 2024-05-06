News & Insights

Calliditas Announces Positive Data From Proof-of-concept Phase 2 Trial With Setanaxib

May 06, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) reported data from the proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial evaluating setanaxib, the company's lead NOX enzyme inhibitor, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The analysis showed statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival, as well as in overall survival, with statistically significant changes in tumor biology consistent with the mechanism of action of setanaxib.

The company said it is conducting additional clinical trials with setanaxib and will read out its Phase 2 trial in primary biliary cholangitis in third quarter of 2024 and is expecting the investigator led Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to provide top line data in fourth quarter of 2024.

