Commodities
ELY

Callaway to buy rest of Topgolf

Contributors
Uday Sampath Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steven Flynn

Golf club maker Callaway Golf Co said on Tuesday it would buy the rest of Topgolf Entertainment Group, giving the U.S. driving-range operator an equity value of about $2 billion.

Adds details on deal structure

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Golf club maker Callaway Golf Co ELY.N said on Tuesday it would buy the rest of Topgolf Entertainment Group, giving the U.S. driving-range operator an equity value of about $2 billion.

Shares of Callaway, which has been an investor in Topgolf since 2006 and currently owns a 14% stake in the company, were up 2.3% at $20.25 in extended trading.

After the deal, Callaway shareholders will own about 51.5% of the merged entity, while Topgolf shareholders, excluding Callaway, will own the rest, the companies said.

Topgolf's other investors include Providence Equity Partners, Fidelity Research and Management and Thomas Dundon, Chairman of Dundon Capital Partners.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular