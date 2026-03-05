Callaway Golf Surges 55% in 6 Months: Is the Stock Still Attractive?

Shares of Callaway Golf Company CALY have surged 55.4% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the industry’s decline of 4.6%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has advanced 6.4%.

The stock’s rally appears to be supported by key strategic actions and an improving financial profile. Callaway recently sold its Jack Wolfskin business and a 60% stake in Topgolf, generating about $800 million in cash and using the proceeds to repay $1 billion in debt, which left it in a net cash position. Investors have also welcomed the company’s renewed focus on its core golf equipment and apparel operations, supported by healthy participation trends in the golf industry.

Notably, CALY has also outperformed several industry peers in the same period, including Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and Amer Sports, Inc. AS, whose shares have gained 30.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Key Drivers Supporting CALY Stock

Callaway’s recent momentum is supported by a series of strategic actions that have strengthened its financial position and sharpened business focus. One of the most significant moves was the sale of the Jack Wolfskin outdoor apparel business and the divestiture of a 60% stake in Topgolf. These transactions generated substantial cash proceeds and enabled the company to repay about $1 billion in debt, leaving it in a net cash position. With a healthier balance sheet and reduced leverage, Callaway now has greater financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, support innovation and return capital to shareholders through measures such as its $200 million stock repurchase program.

Another major tailwind is the company’s renewed focus on its core golf operations. After restructuring its portfolio, Callaway has returned to being a pure-play golf company centered on premium equipment, apparel and accessories. This streamlined structure allows management to concentrate resources on its strongest brands, including Callaway, Odyssey and TravisMathew. The company already holds a top-two market share in golf clubs and balls in the United States and maintains leading positions across major global markets, reinforcing its competitive strength and brand equity in the golf industry.

Industry fundamentals also remain highly supportive of Callaway’s growth prospects. Golf participation and engagement continue to expand, with U.S. rounds played rising again in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of growth. The sport’s overall reach in the United States now exceeds 136 million people, reflecting strong interest across players, viewers and fans. Participation has also broadened across demographics, with notable increases among women, youth and diverse groups. This expanding player base creates a favorable demand environment for golf equipment, apparel and accessories, directly benefiting Callaway’s core product categories.

Product innovation represents another key driver of the company’s outlook. Callaway is introducing new equipment lines, including the Quantum family of woods and irons and Odyssey AI Dual putters, designed with advanced performance technologies. The Quantum driver, for instance, features the Tri-Force Face technology that combines multiple materials to enhance speed, spin consistency and distance.

Early feedback from retail partners and golf professionals has been encouraging, suggesting strong demand as the industry enters the peak spring and summer selling seasons. Combined with strategic investments in fitting programs and product development, these innovations position Callaway to strengthen market share and sustain long-term growth.

CALY Trades at a Discount

CALY is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.3. Conversely, industry players, such as Acushnet and Amer Sports, are trading at a P/S ratio of 2.22 and 2.62, respectively.

CALY’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALY’s 2026 earnings per share has increased to 39 cents from 16 cents in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings in 2026 and 2027 are likely to grow 85.7% and 28.6% year over year, respectively.



End Notes

Callaway appears well positioned for continued growth, supported by a stronger balance sheet, a sharper focus on its core golf business and favorable industry trends. The company has streamlined the portfolio by divesting non-core assets and reducing debt, which has improved financial flexibility and allows management to concentrate on its leading golf equipment and apparel brands.



At the same time, growing interest in golf and broader participation across demographics create a supportive demand environment for its products. Ongoing product innovation and strong brand positioning further enhance its competitive edge. With an improving earnings outlook and the stock trading at a valuation that looks attractive relative to peers, Callaway presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the expanding golf equipment market.



CALY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

