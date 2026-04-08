Is Callaway Golf Stock a Buy After O'Keefe Stevens Advisory Increased Its Stake to 1.2 Million Shares?

Key Points

O'Keefe Stevens acquired 2,680 shares of Callaway Golf Company in the first quarter of 2026.

The stock now represents 4.07% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund held 1,175,164 shares valued at $16.31 million.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 7, 2026, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. purchased 2,680 shares in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:CALY), increasing its stake to 1,175,164 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake was $16.31 million, reflecting price movement during the quarter.

What else to know

This is an addition to its position in Callaway Golf Company, which now represents 4.03% of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $63.57 million (15.7% of AUM)

NYSE: HCC: $27.26 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSE: GLW: $24.36 million (6.0% of AUM)

NYSE: AER: $20.14 million (5.0% of AUM)

NYSE: SPHR: $19.81 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of April 6, 2026, shares of Callaway Golf Company were priced at $14.18, up 177.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 141.05 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.06 billion Net Income (TTM) ($409.30 million) Price (as of market close April 6, 2026) $14.18

Company Snapshot

Callaway Golf Company offers golf equipment, golf balls, apparel, and operates Topgolf venues featuring technology-enabled driving ranges and entertainment services.

It generates revenue through sales of branded golf products and apparel, as well as venue-based entertainment and direct-to-consumer channels.

The company serves golf enthusiasts, sports retailers, and consumers seeking leisure and lifestyle experiences in the United States and internationally.

Callaway Golf Company is a leading global provider of golf equipment, lifestyle apparel, and entertainment venues, operating across multiple business segments including Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle.

The company leverages a diversified revenue base, combining product sales with experiential entertainment and direct consumer engagement. Its integrated approach and established brand portfolio position it competitively within the consumer cyclical and leisure sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Investment advisory firm O'Keefe Stevens increasing its stake in Callaway Golf Company is noteworthy. The first quarter purchase raised its stake from 3.5% of assets under management to 4%, and suggests O'Keefe Stevens has a bullish outlook towards the stock.

Callaway shares are up in 2026, reaching a 52-week high of $16.65 in January. The company made a major strategic shift by selling Jack Wolfskin and a 60% stake in the Topgolf businesses. The proceeds allowed it to pay down $1 billion in debt, strengthening its balance sheet.

After the Topgolf sale closed on Jan. 1, Callaway’s balance sheet held about $680 million in cash and $480 million in gross debt. It intends to continue paying down debt and focus on being a pure-play golf company.

With its healthier financials, it makes sense why Callaway’s share price would increase. But now, its price-to-sales ratio is at a high point for the past year. The elevated valuation may be warranted although it is forecasting 2026 sales to be about flat compared to the $2.1 billion made in 2025. As a result, the prudent approach is to watch how the company performs in the coming quarters before deciding to invest.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap, Corning, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Callaway Golf and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.