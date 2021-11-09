Markets
ELY

Callaway Golf Raises FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Golf equipment company Callaway Golf Company (ELY) on Tuesday lifted its full year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, helped by higher golf equipment and apparel revenue and increased topgolf venue profitability.

The company raised its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to between $3.11 billion and $3.12 billion from the earlier $3.06-$3.09 billion. On average, 10 analysts are expecting revenues of $3.08 billion for full year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was raised to $424-$430 billion from the previous range of $370-$390 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular