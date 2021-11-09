Callaway Golf Raises FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Golf equipment company Callaway Golf Company (ELY) on Tuesday lifted its full year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, helped by higher golf equipment and apparel revenue and increased topgolf venue profitability.

The company raised its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to between $3.11 billion and $3.12 billion from the earlier $3.06-$3.09 billion. On average, 10 analysts are expecting revenues of $3.08 billion for full year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was raised to $424-$430 billion from the previous range of $370-$390 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.