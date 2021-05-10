Callaway Golf Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) reported that its first-quarter net income grew to $272.46 million or $2.19 per share from $28.89 million or $0.30 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $97 million, a 126% increase compared to $43 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in income from operations was led by a $50 million increase in income from operations from the legacy Callaway business as well as an incremental $4 million from the addition of four weeks of the Topgolf business.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.62, compared to $0.32 last year.

Quarterly net revenue increased 47% to $652 million from $442 million last year. This increase was driven by the strength of the legacy Callaway business, which increased 26% compared to the first quarter of 2020, as well as $93 million related to the addition of four weeks of the Topgolf business, which was acquired on March 8, 2021. Changes in foreign currency rates had a $17 million positive impact on first quarter 2021 net revenue.

The company now expects that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2021 for the legacy Callaway business will exceed 2019 levels and for the Topgolf business will meet or exceed the full twelve-month 2019 levels.

